BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
June 28 Kinder Morgan Inc
* Kinder Morgan sells 50 pct equity interest in Utopia pipeline project to Riverstone Investment Group
* Says total project cost is estimated to be approximately $500 million
* Riverstone Investment Group LLC will become a 50 percent partner in Utopia Pipeline Project
* Riverstone to fund its share of future capital expenditures necessary to complete construction. Commissioning of pipeline project
* Riverstone agreed to an upfront cash payment provided at closing
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment consists of reimbursement to KMI for 50 percent share of prior capital expenditures related to project
* Riverstone's upfront cash payment also consists of a payment in excess of capital expenditures
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka, Feb 2 China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia.