Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Hhgregg Inc :
* Hhgregg, Inc. announces amendment and extension of existing credit facility
* Says amendment immediately increasing funds available to company by approximately $20 million to $185 million
* Hhgregg Inc says extended maturity date five years from date of closing to June 28, 2021 for existing credit facility
* Amendment decreased maximum credit limit from $400 million to $300 million, subject to borrowing base availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.