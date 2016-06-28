June 28 CalAmp Corp :

* "Remain cautious in very near term as macro conditions in North America have resulted in softer than expected demand from key customers"

* CalAmp Corp says for Q2 of fiscal 2017 ending August 31, 2016 revenue in range of $90 million to $95 million

* Expect second half of year to be stronger than first half, with consolidated revenue reaching a $100 million quarterly run rate later in year

* Q2 outlook includes approximately $6 million of revenue and a modest positive contribution to profitability from our satellite segment

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $96.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income in range of $0.25 to $0.31 per diluted share

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $12 to $16 million

* CalAmp reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30