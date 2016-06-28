Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 CalAmp Corp :
* "Remain cautious in very near term as macro conditions in North America have resulted in softer than expected demand from key customers"
* CalAmp Corp says for Q2 of fiscal 2017 ending August 31, 2016 revenue in range of $90 million to $95 million
* Expect second half of year to be stronger than first half, with consolidated revenue reaching a $100 million quarterly run rate later in year
* Q2 outlook includes approximately $6 million of revenue and a modest positive contribution to profitability from our satellite segment
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $96.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP net income in range of $0.25 to $0.31 per diluted share
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted EBITDA in range of $12 to $16 million
* CalAmp reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $91.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.