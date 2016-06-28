Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says intends to initiate planned CVOT in statin intolerant patients who are at high risk for CV disease in Q4 of 2016
* Esperion expects full-year 2016 net cash used in operating activities to be between $65 to $75 million
* Expects full-year 2016 cash and cash equivalents and investment securities to be approximately $220 million at December 31, 2016
* Current cash resources are expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early 2019
* Esperion Therapeutics provides clinical development and regulatory update for bempedoic acid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.