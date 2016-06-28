Brazil's Bradesco misses profit estimates as interest income falls
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a heavy impairment on the value of financial assets drove down interest income.
June 28 Eclipse Resources Corp :
* Eclipse Resources announces operational update and amended guidance
* Company intends to spud a total of 10 to 12 net wells for full year 2016
* Intends to complete a total of 21 to 24 net wells for full year 2016
* Eclipse Resources Corp says for full year 2016, company is raising its production guidance to approximately 205 to 210 mmcfe per day
* Expects to cease its voluntary production curtailment program at end of q3 of 2016
* During Q2 of 2016, company has continued to add to its hedge position
* Anticipates Q4 2016 production to average approximately 240 mmcfe per day
* "We anticipate lifting our self-imposed production curtailment program and bringing our production back on line at end of Q3 of 2016"
* We continue to forecast production growth in 2017 between 40% to 60% as compared to our forecasted production for 2016
* Sees Q2 production about 200 mmcfe/d
* Board of directors has approved an increase to company's capital expenditure budget of approximately $28 million for 2016
* Expect to continue to complete our drilled uncompleted wells through remainder of year and into Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.