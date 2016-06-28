June 28 Eclipse Resources Corp :

* Eclipse Resources announces operational update and amended guidance

* Company intends to spud a total of 10 to 12 net wells for full year 2016

* Intends to complete a total of 21 to 24 net wells for full year 2016

* Eclipse Resources Corp says for full year 2016, company is raising its production guidance to approximately 205 to 210 mmcfe per day

* Expects to cease its voluntary production curtailment program at end of q3 of 2016

* During Q2 of 2016, company has continued to add to its hedge position

* Anticipates Q4 2016 production to average approximately 240 mmcfe per day

* We continue to forecast production growth in 2017 between 40% to 60% as compared to our forecasted production for 2016

* Sees Q2 production about 200 mmcfe/d

* Board of directors has approved an increase to company's capital expenditure budget of approximately $28 million for 2016

* Board of directors has approved an increase to company's capital expenditure budget of approximately $28 million for 2016

* Expect to continue to complete our drilled uncompleted wells through remainder of year and into Q1 of 2017