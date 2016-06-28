UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 AeroVironment Inc :
* AeroVironment Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 revenue $84.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $85.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.20 to $0.35
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $260 million to $280 million
* As of April 30, 2016, funded backlog was $65.8 million compared to $64.7 million last year
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $284.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.