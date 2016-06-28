UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 Nike Inc
* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.28 billion
* Q4 gross margin declined 30 basis points to 45.9 percent
* quarter-end inventories for Nike were $4.8 billion, up 12 percent from May 31, 2015
* Q4 total North America revenue $3.74 billion versus $3.73 billion last year
* Q4 demand creation expense was $873 million, up 7 percent
* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike brand athletic footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to November was $14.9 billion, 8% higher
* Q4 total western Europe revenue $1.50 billion versus $1.27 billion last year
* Reported futures orders growth for Greater China were 19% at quarter end
* Qtrly total Greater China revenue $979 million versus $829 million last year
* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike athletic footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to Nov 11 percent higher on currency neutral basis
* Qtrly revenues for Nike brand were $7.7 billion, up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth in western Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
