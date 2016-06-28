June 28 Nike Inc

* Reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $8.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.28 billion

* Q4 gross margin declined 30 basis points to 45.9 percent

* quarter-end inventories for Nike were $4.8 billion, up 12 percent from May 31, 2015

* Q4 total North America revenue $3.74 billion versus $3.73 billion last year

* Q4 demand creation expense was $873 million, up 7 percent

* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike brand athletic footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to November was $14.9 billion, 8% higher

* Q4 total western Europe revenue $1.50 billion versus $1.27 billion last year

* Reported futures orders growth for Greater China were 19% at quarter end

* Qtrly total Greater China revenue $979 million versus $829 million last year

* As of May 31, worldwide futures orders for Nike athletic footwear, apparel scheduled for delivery from June to Nov 11 percent higher on currency neutral basis

* Qtrly revenues for Nike brand were $7.7 billion, up 8 percent on a currency-neutral basis driven by double-digit growth in western Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)