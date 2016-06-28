UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 Regency Centers Corp
* Regency Centers announces partial settlement of its common stock forward sale agreement
* Upon partial settlement of forward sale agreement Regency received approximately $137.5 million of net proceeds
* Will use proceeds to pay down portion of its line of credit
* Regency Centers Corp remaining 1.3 million shares of company's common stock may still be settled under forward sale agreement prior to June 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.