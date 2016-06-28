June 28 Honeywell International Inc :

* Cote will continue as executive chairman until company's annual shareowners meeting in April 2018

* After April 2018, Cote will start a five-year consulting and non-compete agreement with Honeywell

* Honeywell names Darius Adamczyk to succeed Dave Cote as CEO on March 31, 2017; Cote to serve as executive chairman until annual shareowners meeting in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)