UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
June 28 A Schulman Inc
* A. Schulman reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.40 to $2.45
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 sales $650.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $648.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company incurred costs of $1.8 million in quarter related to Lucent remediation matter
* "A. Schulman believes that sellers are responsible to compensate A. Schulman for Lucent losses that company has experienced or may incur"
* On June 15, 2016, company filed a lawsuit against sellers of Citadel plastics in court of chancery of state of delaware
* "Suit seeks indemnification and damages for fraudulent business practices within Lucent subsidiary" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.