June 29 Southwestern Energy Co

* Says offering 75.0 million common shares

* Says intends to grant respective underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11.25 million additional shares of stock

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to repay $375.0 million of $750.0 million term loan co entered into in November 2015

* Southwestern Energy announces proposed public offering of common stock