June 29 Aircastle Ltd -
* Aircastle Ltd says facility has a maturity of seven years
* Aircastle Ltd says facility includes an accordion feature
allowing for $67.5 million in additional future
* Says funding of facility will take place through several
draw-downs, with first one, for $167.3 million
* Aircastle Ltd says that it entered into a new $400.5
million term facility secured by 17 aircraft
* Aircastle announces new $400 million term financing
