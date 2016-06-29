June 29 Aircastle Ltd -

* Aircastle Ltd says facility has a maturity of seven years

* Aircastle Ltd says facility includes an accordion feature allowing for $67.5 million in additional future

* Says funding of facility will take place through several draw-downs, with first one, for $167.3 million

* Aircastle Ltd says that it entered into a new $400.5 million term facility secured by 17 aircraft

* Aircastle announces new $400 million term financing