UPDATE 1-JPMorgan changes chief of high-profile card business
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
June 29 AbbVie Inc
* Abbvie announces fourth breakthrough therapy designation granted by the U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) for ibrutinib (imbruvica) for chronic graft-versus-host-disease (CGVHD), a rare condition with limited treatment options
* FDA also granted therapy orphan drug designation (ODD) for condition
* Imbruvica is jointly developed and commercialized by Pharmacyclics LLC, an Abbvie company and Janssen Biotech Inc
* Versus-Host-Disease (CGVHD), a rare condition with limited treatment options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday that Jennifer Piepszak will become chief executive of its card services division, replacing Kevin Watters.
* EP Energy announces pricing of 8.00% senior secured notes due 2025
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage: