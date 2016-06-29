June 29 Omnova Solutions Inc

* Says in June, at beginning of Q3, a national strike in france impacted omnova's primary french butadiene supplier

* As a result of this disruption, company expects q3 to have a one-time, unfavorable impact to ebitda of $2 million to $3 million

* Says situation is improving, and company currently expects it to be resolved by early july 2016

* Says continues to expect another year of significant growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share

* Says overall company volume was down 2.9% for quarter

* Omnova solutions continues its trend of significant earnings growth as second quarter 2016 earnings per share expands to $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $0.09 per diluted share last year

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 sales fell 8.3 percent to $202 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )