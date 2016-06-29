BRIEF-Arctic Cat reports Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 mln
* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share
June 29 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd
* Wellgreen Platinum announces participation by resource capital fund Vi L.P. in private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carnegie Technologies Holdings - Filed a motion in an Israeli Court against magicJack
Feb 1 Abercrombie & Fitch Co, which is struggling with a relentless decline in sales, said Fran Horowitz, its merchandising head, had been promoted to chief executive of the teen apparel retailer.