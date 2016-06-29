UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 Diamond Resorts International Inc :
* Diamond Resorts International Inc enters into definitive merger agreement to be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash
* Deal for approximately $2.2 billion
* To be acquired by affiliates of certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $30.25 per share in cash
* Says transaction will be completed through an all-cash tender offer
* Says financing is being provided by Barclays, Royal Bank of Canada, and Jefferies
* Says there is no financing condition to completion of tender offer and merger
* Transaction will result in co becoming a privately held co, Diamond Resorts' shares will no longer be listed on any public market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources