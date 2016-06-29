June 29 Tag Oil Ltd

* Tag Oil reports FY2016 results

* Says Tag's capital budget for FY2017 is CDN$7.6 million

* Tag Oil Ltd says estimating FY2017 cash flow from operations will be approximately $7.5 million

* Tag Oil Ltd says is estimating FY 2017 with production averaging approximately 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day