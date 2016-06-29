BRIEF-Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and Q4 2016 results
* Owens-Illinois Inc reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results; entering next phase of transformational journey as company delivers strong financial performance for 2016
June 29 Tag Oil Ltd
* Tag Oil reports FY2016 results
* Says Tag's capital budget for FY2017 is CDN$7.6 million
* Tag Oil Ltd says estimating FY2017 cash flow from operations will be approximately $7.5 million
* Tag Oil Ltd says is estimating FY 2017 with production averaging approximately 1,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Received approval from public utilities commission of Ohio to implement its gridsmart phase 2 plan
* In connection with appointment of CFO, Dirk Locascio's annual base salary will be $500,000