BRIEF-Emerald Health announces $10 million bought deal
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to accelerate facility expansion
June 29 Star Bulk Carriers Corp
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.87 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenues $46.3 million versus $45.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $1.11
* Entered into standstill agreements covering debt principal repayments as well as certain covenants with lenders for period of three months ending on August 31 2016
* Says Q1 2016 average daily opex per vessel was $3.8 million versus $4.7 million
* Reinsurance premiums written for current quarter were $8.7 million increasing by $3.7 million
* MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP announces launch of exchange offers for its 5.625% senior notes due 2024 and 4.500% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: