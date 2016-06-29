June 29 Star Bulk Carriers Corp

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.87 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues $46.3 million versus $45.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $1.11

* Entered into standstill agreements covering debt principal repayments as well as certain covenants with lenders for period of three months ending on August 31 2016

* Says Q1 2016 average daily opex per vessel was $3.8 million versus $4.7 million