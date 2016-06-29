BRIEF-Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting
* Accenture to acquire InvestTech Systems Consulting, further expanding its asset-management consulting capabilities
June 29 Exfo Inc :
* Exfo reports third quarter results for fiscal 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 sales $60.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $60.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 sales $57 million to $62 million
* Says bookings attained US$59.7 mln in Q3 of fiscal 2016 for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98 compared to US$59.2 million in same period last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $60.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Exfo Inc sees Q4 IFRS net results to range between a loss of US$0.01 per share and earnings of US$0.03 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais has no plans to sell the controlling stake it has in power utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA as a condition to join a federal government-backed debt relief plan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - Jared Kushner has divested his equity interest in 666 Fifth Avenue, a 39-story office and retail building on Manhattan's famed shopping area, according to a spokesperson at Kushner Companies.