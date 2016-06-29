BRIEF-Cabot Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.84
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 29 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces public offering of convertible senior notes
* Says commenced an underwritten public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023
* Says intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund payment of cost of capped call transactions
* Black Knight Financial Services reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Exponent reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results