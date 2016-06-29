BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Investors Real Estate Trust
* Q4 FFO per share $0.76
* Quarterly revenue rose 7.5 percent
* For fiscal year ending April 30, 2017 , management expects to report FFO in range of $0.48 to $0.54 per share/unit
* Sees FY 2017 same-store multifamily NOI growth of 2 percent to 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities