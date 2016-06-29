June 29 Investors Real Estate Trust

* Q4 FFO per share $0.76

* Quarterly revenue rose 7.5 percent

* For fiscal year ending April 30, 2017 , management expects to report FFO in range of $0.48 to $0.54 per share/unit

* Sees FY 2017 same-store multifamily NOI growth of 2 percent to 4 percent