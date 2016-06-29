BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services reports Q4 and FY2016 financial results
* Black Knight Financial Services reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 29 Wells Fargo & Co
* Wells Fargo receives no objection to its 2016 capital plan
* Company increased its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Black Knight Financial Services reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Exponent reports fourth quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Coty completes acquisition of 60% stake to enter into a partnership with Younique