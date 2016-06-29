BRIEF-Markel to acquire SureTec Financial Corp
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
June 29 Suntrust Banks Inc :
* Suntrust to increase quarterly common stock dividend and share repurchase program
* Maintaining dividend payments on company's preferred stock
* Capital actions include 8% increase in quarterly common stock dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.26 per share
* Suntrust Banks Inc says authorization to repurchase $960 million of outstanding common stock between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017
* Federal reserve has completed its review of company's capital plan and has no objections to planned capital actions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Following acquisition, SureTec will operate as a separate business unit
* Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc - same store noi for q4 increased 4.2% as compared to same period in prior year
* Intends to use net proceeds from any such sales of its common stock to finance acquisition of agency securities