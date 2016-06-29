EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 3)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 29 Manitok Energy Inc
* Manitok will acquire, indirectly through Acquireco, all of issued and outstanding common shares of Raimount
* Renewed its credit facility at $45 million, which is $5 million lower than its previous credit facility
* Required to reduce credit facility by $300,000 per month beginning on june 1, 2016
* Each raimount shareholder will receive 6 shares, 1.5 share purchase warrants in capital of manitok for each raimount common share held
* After closing of arrangement agreement & offering co anticipates to be drawn by about $37 million on credit facility on Aug. 31, 2016
* Brokered subscription receipt private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Supantha Mukherjee)
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Deal eases pressure on Thyssenkrupp (Adds German government, Thyssenkrupp, DCNS reaction)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says