June 29 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova announces price range and change of key dates for rights offering

* Will distribute 1.5 non-transferable subscription rights to purchase units/share of common stock or participating warrants

* Says subscription price per unit is expected to be between $5.75 and $6.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)