BRIEF-Tredegar Corp reports agreement to acquire Futura Industries
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
June 29 Vitality Products Inc
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.00
* Vitality reports first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S