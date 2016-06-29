BRIEF-Tredegar Corp reports agreement to acquire Futura Industries
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
June 29 High Arctic Energy
* Entered into agreements with customer for interim extension to drilling and related services contracts for Rig 104 until October 31, 2016
* Rig 103 is currently completing drilling program in western province, expected to be completed in Q4 of 2016
* High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Tredegar Corporation announces agreement to acquire aluminum extruder futura industries
NEW YORK, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed an increase of 0.25 percent on average in payments to health insurers who offer Medicare Advantage insurance, which provides health benefits to more than 18 million elderly or disabled people.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.99, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S