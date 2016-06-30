BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
June 30 Opko Health Inc :
* Says under terms, Transition Therapeutics security holders to receive approximately 6.4 million shares of Opko common stock
* Says transaction is valued at approximately us$60 million, or us$1.55 per share of Transition Therapeutics common stock
* Says deal approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Opko Health to acquire Transition Therapeutics
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million