BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Says total consideration is $1.3 billion for Newmont's 48.5 percent economic interest in PTNNT
* Newmont Mining Corp says Nusa Tenggara Mining Corporation, majority owned by Sumitomo Corporation, has also agreed to sell its ownership stake to PT AMI
* Says amount is comprised of cash proceeds of $920 million expected to be paid at closing and contingent payments of $403 million
* Newmont Mining Corp says binding share sale, purchase agreement with PT Amman Mineral Internasional to sell its interests in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara
* Says contingent payments of $403 million tied to metal price upside and development of Elang
* Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.