BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Lindsay Corp
* Lindsay Corp says backlog of unshipped orders at may 31, 2016 was $61.2 million compared with $53.2 million at may 31, 2015
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 revenue $141.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $147.5 million
Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.