BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution
* Now expect fy revenues in range between $2 million and $4 million and net loss in range between $0 and $1 million
* Kingtone wirelessinfo solution holding ltd reports the first six months of fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.