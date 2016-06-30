BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results; Reports Positive Same
* Sees 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%
* Q4 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations
* Qtrly olive garden total sales $981.8 million versus $1,037 million last year
* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.7% on a fiscal calendar basis
* Sees 2017 total capital spending of $310 to $350 million
* Qtrly olive garden same-restaurant sales rose 1.6 percent
* Sees board of directors increased quarterly dividend to $0 .56 per common share
* Darden restaurants inc says new dividend represents a 12% increase over company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Restaurant sales for all brands; increases quarterly dividend; and provides fiscal 2017 outlook
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.90
* Q4 revenue $1.79 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.81 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.