BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Conagra Foods Inc
* Qtrly consumer foods segment posted sales of approximately $1.7 billion, down 12 percent
* Expect that Q1 fiscal 2017 will show double-digit comparable year-over-year EPS growth
* Conagra foods inc says Q4 commercial foods sales $1.1 billion versus $1.2 billion last year
* Qtrly total sales $2.83 billion versus $3.13 billion
* Q4 revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.