BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Constellation Brands Inc
* Says updates fiscal 2017 reported basis EPS outlook to $5.98 - $6.28
* Qtrly reported basis EPS of $1.55 and comparable basis EPS of $1.54
* Says reaffirms fiscal 2017 comparable basis EPS outlook of $6.05 - $6.35
* Reaffirms fiscal 2017 operating cash flow target of at least $1.5 billion and free cash flow projection of $250 - $350 million
* Qtrly net sales for beer segment increased 19 percent
* Continues to expect total capital expenditures to be $1.25 - $1.35 billion for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly wine and spirits net sales increased eight percent
* Qtrly reported net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year
* Qtrly comparable net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of class a common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $6.27, revenue view $7.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Constellation brands reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.