June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings reaches U.S. supply agreement with Lyft for rental cars

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says Hertz will begin renting cars to Lyft drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco with more markets expected to follow

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says cars can be used for both Lyft business and personal driving Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)