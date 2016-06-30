BRIEF-Ramaco Resources prices initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock at $13.50 per share
June 30 Hertz Global Holdings
* Hertz Global Holdings reaches U.S. supply agreement with Uber Technologies for rental cars
* Initially, Hertz is supplying partners in Los Angeles area with other markets expected to follow as part of national agreement
* Agreement provides set rates for partners, who can rent from specified off-airport Hertz locations that give on-site support
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says cars can be used for personal driving as well as for Uber business
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.