BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Has right to enter into exclusive negotiations with Yeda to complete license agreement to commercialize diagnostic, prognostic tool for Aramchol
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Weizmann Institute of Science to enter a research collaboration agreement to assess Aramchol(tm) effects on microbiome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.