June 30 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Has right to enter into exclusive negotiations with Yeda to complete license agreement to commercialize diagnostic, prognostic tool for Aramchol

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Weizmann Institute of Science to enter a research collaboration agreement to assess Aramchol(tm) effects on microbiome