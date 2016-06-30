BRIEF-Altius Minerals announces write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
* Altius write-down of Genesee Royalty on Alberta electrical policy change
June 30 Diana Shipping
* Diana Shipping says entered into time charter contract with Nidera S.P.A., Roma, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels
* Diana Shipping says m/v Oceanis employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.4 million of gross revenue
* Gross charter rate is us$5,200 per day for a period of minimum 9 months to maximum 11 months
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Nidera Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia's James Hardie Industries Plc, the world No. 1 maker of fibre cement home panelling, cut its guidance as unexpectedly high production costs hit third-quarter profit, sending its shares down by the most in eight months.
SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australian new vehicle sales edged higher in January, maintaining the momentum of last year's record pace as buyers continued to flock to sport utility vehicles.