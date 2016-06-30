June 30 Intelsat SA

* Intelsat announces entry into note purchase agreement; reduces maximum payment amount and extends expiration date of tender offer for certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. to July 14, 2016

* Intelsat SA says unit to issue in a private placement $490 million aggregate principal amount of 9.50 pct senior secured notes with a discount of 2.0 pct

* Says Intelsat Jackson expects to use net proceeds from new notes to fund its previously announced tender offers