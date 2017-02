June 30 Intertainment Media Inc :

* Anthony Pearlman, president and COO of Intertainment, has left company

* Intertainment Media Inc says Wayne Parsons, CEO of company, will be taking on all responsibilities that were previously handled by Pearlman

* Intertainment announces management changes