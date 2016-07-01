BRIEF-Wisdomtree reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 30 Avcorp Industries Inc
* New agreement calls for wage increases of 1%, 2.25%, 2.25% and 2.75% in first four years of contract
* Agreement includes incentive compensation that arises from meeting team performance targets
* Reached collective bargaining agreement with glass molders and plastics union local 19 for a six year labor contract
* Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc and Union reach long term collective agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
* Ascendant Resources provides El Mochito mine and exploration update