July 1 Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Says aggregate amount of commitments is set at $175 million, representing a reduction of $25 million

* Pioneer Energy Services Corp says amendment also sets further reduction of $25 million no later than December 31, 2017

* Amendment increased pricing to a fixed rate of libor plus 550 basis points for duration of facility

* Expect activity in second half of year to be improved over first half

* Pioneer Energy Services announces amendment to revolving credit facility