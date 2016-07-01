CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Spark Therapeutics Inc
* Says has initiated a rolling submission of bla with fda on voretigene neparvovec
* Spark therapeutics announces publication of positive follow-up data from phase 1 trial of voretigene neparvovec in the lancet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO