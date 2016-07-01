July 1 Tesoro Logistics Lp

* Tesoro Logistics to acquire Alaska Storage and terminalling assets from Tesoro Corporation

* Assets are expected to provide annual net earnings of $36 million and annual ebitda of $51 million

* Expect transaction to be immediately accretive to unitholder distributions

* Says "committed to achieving our 2017 target of $650 million in net earnings and $1 billion of annual EBITDA"