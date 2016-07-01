July 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc

* Aeterna Zentaris and Orient Europharma Co Ltd sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Taiwan and Southeast Asia

* Co will be entitled to receive non-refundable upfront payment for license to Cyntec of co's intellectual property related to Zoptrex

* Company expects to complete Phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016 for Zoptrex

* Cyntec agreed to make additional payments to co upon achieving certain pre-established regulatory and commercial milestones

* Company will receive royalties on future net sales of Zoptrex in Taiwan, 9 countries in Southeast Asia