CANADA STOCKS-Futures higher as oil prices gain
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
July 1 Aeterna Zentaris Inc
* Aeterna Zentaris and Orient Europharma Co Ltd sign exclusive license agreement for Zoptrex in Taiwan and Southeast Asia
* Co will be entitled to receive non-refundable upfront payment for license to Cyntec of co's intellectual property related to Zoptrex
* Company expects to complete Phase 3 clinical trial in Q3 of 2016 for Zoptrex
* Cyntec agreed to make additional payments to co upon achieving certain pre-established regulatory and commercial milestones
* Company will receive royalties on future net sales of Zoptrex in Taiwan, 9 countries in Southeast Asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Immunovaccine appoints seasoned financial executive Pierre Labbe as CFO