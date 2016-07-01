July 1 First Foundation Inc

* First Foundation announces agreement with Freddie Mac on loan sale

* During Q2 of 2016, co finalized pricing on an agreement to sell about $265 million of loans secured by Multifamily Properties to Freddie Mac

* Pool of loans was accepted by, pricing set by Freddie Mac, on June 20, 2016, sale is expected to be completed in July of 2016

* During Q3 of 2016, company expects to realize a gain on sale of loans, including $2.2 million pricing adjustment, of about $7.3 million

* First Foundation Inc says expects fully diluted earnings per share in Q3 of 2016 to be between $0.45 and $0.50 per fully diluted share

* On an after tax basis, gain on sale of loans is expected to be $4.2 million, which is equivalent to $0.25 per fully diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S