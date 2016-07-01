July 1 Durect Corp

* Says prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date for remoxy NDA of September 25, 2016 is unchanged

* An FDA advisory committee meeting for remoxy is not needed and no change to September 25, 2016 PDUFA date

* Pain Therapeutics stated that FDA advised them that regulatory review of remoxy new drug application (NDA) remains active and on-going

* Durect provides remoxy update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)