July 1 L.B. Foster Co says:

* L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum leverage ratio is increased to 4.75 to 1.00 for second and third quarters of 2016

* L.B. Foster Co says size of facility was reduced to $275 million from $335 million under the amendment

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum amount of dividends, distributions and redemptions is reduced to $4 million annually from $25 million until march 31, 2018