July 1 Houston American Energy Corp:

* Houston American Energy Corp announces termination of Tamboran subscription agreement

* Houston American Energy Corp says "reevaluating our plans regarding our Colombian assets"

* Closing conditions were not met by Tamboran and as a result, co terminated its agreement effective June 30, 2016