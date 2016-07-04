July 4 Merus Labs International Inc :

* Merus announces reduced leverage and provides business update

* Recent depreciation of pound sterling post Brexit vote is expected to impact company's EBITDA by approximately 1 pct

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA, without consideration of additional acquisitions, to be in $47 million to $50 million range

* Integration plans with previously acquired products from Novartis, UCB and Sanofi remain on schedule

* Says less than 10% of merus' total sales are in UK

* Reiterating its 2016 guidance